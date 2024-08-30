Should We Rethink Our Perception of New York’s Beaches?

When we think of New York, we don’t exactly think of beaches, do we? We think of iconic images such as Times Square, Central Park, and the Statue of Liberty. However, maybe we do need to think more about our beaches and the safety of them.

Data released by the United States Lifesaving Association has shed light on the most hazardous beaches in the country, revealing some surprising results – including results of New York beaches.

Oregon Tops the Deadliest List

Oregon claims the dubious honor of having the most dangerous beaches for swimmers, with a rate of 81.8 rescues per 100,000 beachgoers. Despite having a relatively low number of attendees, the state faced a high number of rescues, highlighting the risks associated with its coastlines.

New York and Maryland Follow Closely

In second place is New York, with a rescue rate of 73.7 per 100,000 attendees. Maryland takes the third spot, demonstrating that these states, often overlooked for their beaches, pose significant dangers to swimmers.

Connecticut Emerges as the Safest State

Contrary to expectations, Connecticut emerges as the safest state for swimmers, boasting a remarkably low rescue rate of 0.4 per 100,000 beachgoers. This data challenges the notion that beach safety is solely linked to states renowned for their coastal attractions.

Safety Tips

The next time you head to the beach in New York, no matter where that beach might be, do yourself and your family a favor and prioritize your safety. Always opt to swim in designated areas that are patrolled by lifeguards. Stay vigilant about water conditions and pay attention to warning signs!

