If you've recently picked up a bottle of Martinelli’s apple juice, you may want to double-check your pantry.

More than 7,200 cases of the popular juice are being recalled after concerns arose that the product may be contaminated with a toxin. The recall spans across 28 states, including right here in New York.

What’s Being Recalled and Why

The company behind the juice, S. Martinelli & Company out of Watsonville, California, is pulling the product due to possible contamination with patulin, a toxin that can be found in rotting apples. While the name might sound unfamiliar, the concern is real.

Patulin is produced by certain molds. While not the most dangerous toxin, it's still considered potentially harmful, especially over time. Some studies have linked it to genetic damage, although evidence of it causing cancer in animals has been inconclusive.

What the Bottles Look Like

The recalled juice comes in clear, round glass bottles with a white metal screw-on lid. If you’ve bought Martinelli’s recently, especially from a larger grocery store or bulk retailer, take a minute to check the label. The exact UPC codes for the recalled bottles can be found on the FDA’s recall site here.

How It Could Affect You

According to the FDA, this is a Class II recall. That means while serious health consequences are unlikely, there is still a chance of temporary or medically reversible issues if the contaminated product is consumed.

So, while there’s no need to panic, it’s definitely worth checking if your juice is part of the recall, especially if you’ve already opened it or served it to kids.

What to Do if You Have a Recalled Bottle

If you spot one of the recalled bottles in your home, don’t drink it. You can return it to the place of purchase for a refund, or follow the instructions listed in the FDA recall alert.

