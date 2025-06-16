If you’ve ever fumbled through your wallet hunting for your ID or passport at the airport, Apple’s new feature might just change the game for you.

At their recent Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple announced that iOS users will soon be able to create digital versions of their passports in Apple Wallet. This means you can breeze through TSA checkpoints using your iPhone or Apple Watch instead of pulling out a physical ID.

What’s New With Apple Wallet This Fall?

This fall, when the new iOS 26 rolls out, you’ll notice some cool upgrades in Apple Wallet. Along with the digital ID, boarding passes will get refreshed with live updates so you can track your flight in real time.

Plus, the upgrade will help you navigate airports with Maps, keep tabs on your luggage through Find My, and even report missing bags. Basically, Apple wants to put your entire travel toolkit right in your pocket.

How Does the Digital ID Work?

You’ll be able to add your U.S. passport to Apple Wallet and present it at TSA checkpoints at select airports in the U.S. This is huge for travelers who don’t have a state-issued REAL ID, because the digital passport will act as a REAL ID-compliant form of identification.

Just remember, this isn’t replacing your physical passport, especially for international travel. It’s designed to speed up domestic airport security checks and make your travel experience smoother.

Why This Matters for New Yorkers

For New York travelers, who often juggle busy schedules and multiple trips through airports like JFK, LaGuardia, or Albany International, this update could be a real time-saver.

Forget digging through your purse or wallet, a quick tap of your phone or watch could be all it takes to get through security. Plus, if you don’t have a REAL ID yet, this could be a convenient alternative while you sort that out.

What to Keep in Mind

Not every airport or TSA checkpoint will accept the digital ID right away, so it’s good to check before you travel. Also, international travelers will still need to carry their physical passports. But for domestic trips, especially in and out of New York, this new feature promises to make flying a bit less stressful.

The Future of Travel?

Apple’s move toward digital IDs could be just the start of a bigger shift in how we prove who we are while on the go. Imagine a day when your phone handles everything from IDs to boarding passes to even your hotel key.

