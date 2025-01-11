Beware of Fake Amazon Text Scam Targeting New Yorkers!

Residents of New York State, be warned – scammers are ramping up efforts to deceive us with fake schemes as the new year begins.

Recent Scam Alert: Fake Amazon Text Messages

One recent scam targets New Yorkers with fake text messages claiming to be from Amazon. These deceptive texts allege that your Amazon account has been accessed in India and prompt you to click on a link to verify your account. Amazon is alerting residents in New York State not to click on these links and to never disclose personal or account information to these misleading texts.

How the Scam Operates

Scammers aim to instill a sense of urgency and deceive Amazon users into visiting a specific website or contacting a specified number. If you fall for the scam, the fraudster may attempt to steal your personal information to either sell it to other criminals or take control of your Amazon account. They may also use your information to purchase gift cards, which can then be sold for cash on various websites.

Spotting Fake Emails and Texts

Be cautious of emails or text messages that appear to be from Amazon but could be fraudulent. These messages could redirect you to fake websites that imitate Amazon's site. Always use extra caution with any links in these messages and verify their legitimacy.

Authentic Amazon emails only come from addresses ending in amazon.com or amazon.in. To safeguard yourself, refrain from sharing personal or financial details and avoid clicking on suspicious links.

Safeguarding Yourself

If you receive a suspicious message, it is so important to make sure that it genuinely originates from Amazon before taking any action or clicking through on any links. Remember that Amazon will never request your passwords, payment information, or banking details over the phone or by text.

If you receive a call or text from someone alleging to be from Amazon and requesting personal information, passwords, or banking details, do not share it. If you’ve already shared your information and believe that you might have given it to a scammer, change your Amazon password right away and then let both the police and Amazon know that you believe you have fallen victim to a scam.

Additional Assistance from Amazon

For more information on how to identify and report suspicious messages from Amazon, you can visit Amazon's official help page here.

