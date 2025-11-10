If the thought of shopping for Thanksgiving dinner has you clutching your wallet, Aldi might have just delivered some good news. The discount supermarket chain has brought back its popular $40 Thanksgiving meal deal, a budget-friendly way to serve a full holiday dinner for ten people, without sacrificing any of the classics.

A Full Thanksgiving Spread for About $40

Before you picture a pre-packaged dinner waiting in the freezer aisle, here’s the catch - Aldi isn’t selling a boxed meal. Instead, they’re spotlighting 21 individual products and ingredients that together create a full, traditional Thanksgiving feast. Based on current prices, shoppers can grab everything for roughly $40, which even includes a 14-pound turkey, potatoes, and rolls.

And there’s more good news: Aldi says this year’s total is about $7 cheaper than last year’s version of the same deal, offering a bit of relief to shoppers who’ve felt the pinch of inflation.

Aldi’s CEO Says Saving Shoppers Money Is the Goal

“Saving our shoppers money is our mission every day, but it’s especially important during the holidays when they need it most,” said Atty McGrath, Aldi’s U.S. CEO, in a statement. For many families feeling the pressure of higher grocery bills, that mission couldn’t come at a better time.

How Aldi’s Deal Stacks Up Against Others

Aldi’s deal isn’t exactly the same as competitors like Walmart or Target, which have offered fixed-price meal kits in the past. Last year, Walmart promoted a DIY package that served eight for under $7 a person, while Target offered a smaller $20 meal bundle for four. But Aldi’s approach, letting customers mix and match affordable ingredients, gives shoppers more flexibility to make the meal their own.

Pick Up or Get It Delivered Before the Holidays

Aldi says the meal deal will be available through December 24, giving shoppers plenty of time to stock up before the holidays. You can shop in-store, order for curbside pickup, or have the groceries delivered straight to your door. For families across New York and beyond, it’s a small but welcome win this holiday season.

