I don't know about you but I'm still feeling a little leery when it comes to AI and how it might be used in schools. What about you? I have to admit that I'm glad that all of my kids are out of school

But have you ever wondered how your kid’s teachers in New York feel about it? Here is what we know so far. A quarter of K-12 teachers in the United States think that AI tools are doing more harm than good. According to the recent survey by the Pew Research Center, many teachers are uncertain about AI. They are worried about the way it'll be used in K-12 education.

The survey found out that almost 1/3rd of teachers think it's about an equal mix of benefit and harm when it comes to using AI in K-12, with 6% believing that it will do more good than harm. 35% of teachers are unsure about the impact of AI tools in K-12 education.

I found this to be a little surprising but high school teachers are more likely than elementary and middle school teachers to have bad feelings about AI tools being used when it comes to their kids education. 35% of high school teachers said that these tools will end up doing more harm than good, with less then 10% saying they think AI tools do more good than harm.

Get our free mobile app

Teachers play a big role when it comes to trying new things including AI in schools. So what they think goes a long way in determining the future direction of education in their schools.

Worst States For Early Education According to WalletHub, these are the top 7 worst states for early education. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews