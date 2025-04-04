Did you know that over 30% of Americans plan to prioritize adventure travel in 2025? With more people looking to unplug and explore the great outdoors, Yardbarker has unveiled its list of the 22 best U.S. destinations for an active getaway.

Whether it’s hiking through the mountains or kayaking along the coast, these spots are perfect for anyone craving adventure and fresh air, and it is impressive that our very own Finger Lakes claimed the number three spot on the list!

The Finger Lakes: A Haven for Outdoor Enthusiasts

The Finger Lakes is a great place to visit because of its beautiful lakes, vineyards, and many outdoor activities. You can go hiking and biking on scenic trails that go through forests and gorges. The area has impressive state parks with stunning waterfalls and gorges. Watkins Glen State Park is especially famous for its nearly 20 waterfalls and 10 hiking trails - a must-see for visitors.

Wine and Dine in the Finger Lakes

In addition to its beautiful scenery, the Finger Lakes area is famous for its great wine. There are many vineyards and wineries where you can taste different wines. Local restaurants and farms have delicious food that everyone will enjoy. Cayuga and Seneca Lake have some of the best wineries around, and Keuka Lake is a great spot for fishing.

A Leisurely Escape

The Finger Lakes region is great for families and people of all ages to visit. You can enjoy relaxing scenic drives, like the Seneca Lake Scenic Byway, which allows you to explore the area at a leisurely pace. If you visit the town of Ithaca at the bottom of Cayuga Lake, you'll find stunning natural beauty that is hard to match. Trails like the Cascadilla Gorge Trail offer a peaceful retreat for anyone looking to unwind.

Choosing the Finger Lakes for a nature-focused vacation might surprise some, but there are plenty of bike trails, walking paths, golf courses, and tennis courts in this area of upstate New York, making it a paradise for outdoor lovers.

