You Can Stay in an Awesome “Hobbit House” In Upstate New York [PICS]

I found another one! I love finding interesting places for a vacation, weekend getaway, holiday, or whatever, that is not far from the Binghamton area.

This one is an Airbnb, and it's located in Kenoza Lake, New York which is just northwest of Bethel, New York...you know...home of the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

The description on Airbnb from the Host - David, notes that this English Garden Cottage with a Hobbit-style look comes equipped with one queen bedroom, one bathroom, a kitchenette, and dining space that can be converted into another queen-sized bed.

It also features a separate firewood-burning sauna, that is perfect for any time of the year. There is plenty of privacy since you are far enough from roads and other civilizations.

This Airbnb is also pet-friendly, and there's plenty of room to roam and play. For those who need their electronic gadgets, this Airbnb is equipped with wifi, television, and in the warm months, air-conditioned.

Take a look at the photos below of this interesting Hobbit-style English Garden Cottage in Upstate New York!

Awesome "Hobbit House" Near Upstate New York English Garden Cottage I Firewood Burning Sauna Gallery Credit: Airbnb

