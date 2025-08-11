I have written articles in the past highlighting the great work that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers perform daily.

The NYS DEC Commissioner puts it into perspective:

DEC’s Forest Rangers bravely protect State-owned and managed lands, as well as the people who use them. Whether conducting a search and rescue call or responding to a wildfire burning out of control, Rangers are always ready when emergencies strike. Every day and in all conditions, Forest Rangers demonstrate their expertise and leadership in protecting the public and State lands, serving as role models for the next generation of environmental stewards. -NYS DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton

Many times, these brave Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue efforts throughout the year, especially during the warm summer months when many outdoor enthusiasts take to hiking throughout New York State.

Read More: Binghamton Rumble Ponies 2026 Home Schedule Released

Just recently, NYS DEC Rangers conducted four wilderness rescues in the span of six days.

July 29 - Forest Rangers responded to the Leach Trail at Adirondack Mountain Reserve for a 19-year-old experiencing fatigue and cramping. Rangers reached the subject and assisted the hiker to their vehicle in the Reserve parking lot.

July 29 - A 14-year-old from Camp Chingachgook lost consciousness near the Elk Pass area of Nippletop Mountain. Rangers carried the teen through the swamp to the helicopter.

August 2 - A hiker was suffering from dehydration and having difficulty walking. The hiker from Owego was approximately a quarter-mile above the Wright-Algonquin intersection. Five Rangers provided medical care and carried out the subject the last few hundred feet to a UTV.

August 3 - A hiker had fallen into the first pool at Split Rock Falls. The 50-year-old from Peru, New York, suffered head and back injuries. Forest Rangers worked with New York State Police and the Keene and North Hudson Fire Departments to complete a high-angle rope rescue.

No matter how experienced (or not) a person may be when it comes to hiking, the NYS DEC reminds New Yorkers (and visitors) of some things to keep in mind before taking that hike:

Wear proper gear and attire, including sturdy, comfortable boots



Moisture-wicking synthetic fabrics that keep your skin dry and help regulate your body temperature in both cold and warm weather - avoid cotton as it holds moisture



Layered clothing is recommended even for summer hikes



Light-colored clothing, which will make it easier to see ticks



Waterproof, sturdy, and comfortable shoes or boots



A watch or other time-keeping device



Trekking poles will reduce leg fatigue and joint pain



Snowshoes and traction devices in the winter

Check out the 10 Hiking Essentials from the NYS DEC website before heading out on a hike. Other sites to visit include Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information, and Catskill Backcountry Information.