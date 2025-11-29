Let the games begin. December 1st, 2025, alternate street parking begins in certain communities in the Triple Cities area.

Residents of the affected streets get used to the idea, but non-residents may not, and I've seen it happen time and time again, resulting in a colorful ticket carefully placed on the windshield for all to see and laugh at.

I've observed some of my neighbors make the mistake of not moving their vehicle for whatever reason, even though they are aware of the rule, and end up with a ticket. That's when I put on a wide smile like the Grinch when he came up with the idea to steal all the presents from Whoville. Is that evil, or what? Yep.

Anyway, beginning Monday, December 1st, Several of the area City, Village, and Town winter parking rules go into effect. Here's what you need to know:

Village of Johnson City Winter Parking Rules

In Johnson City, the alternate street parking rule will remain in effect through March 31st. The rule is to park on the even side of the street on even days and the odd side of the street on odd days. Check the house numbers to be sure you are on the correct side.

According to Village of Johnson City officials, Red-Line streets are the exception from alternate side parking but are regulated under Snow Emergency Route rules. Red-Line streets are those that allow parking on only one side, with the opposite side posted as No Parking, No Standing, or No Stopping.

Normally, during the first week, officers just give out warning tickets the first week. Not sure if that is the case this year, but if you want to test the system, that's your call (not condoning breaking the law here). Let me know how it turns out...lol!

For more information, visit the Village of Johnson City website.

City of Binghamton Winter Parking Rules

For the City of Binghamton, the same rule applies, except it ends on March 15th. During snow events, officials recommend that motorists move vehicles off streets and into driveways or parking lots at City parks to allow snow plows and emergency crews to keep streets clear.

The change in odd/even rules for both Binghamton and Johnson City happens at 5 p.m. Binghamton has a great way of thinking when you park - "Think, park for tomorrow." For example, if today is the 1st, at 5 p.m., you need to move your vehicle to the even side of the street until 4:59 pm on the 2nd.

And be aware that for any month that ends on the 31st, and you are parked on the odd side of the street, leave it there for the 1st, since it's also an odd day. For more information, visit the City of Binghamton website.



Village of Endicott Winter Parking Rules

Endicott winter parking rules also go into effect on December 1st and continue through March 31st. According to the Endicott parking rules, village ordinance prohibits parking or stopping of any motor vehicle on any village street and in municipal parking lots between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., unless otherwise posted.

In addition, in certain locations in the Village of Endicott, parking is prohibited from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. after a snow emergency, to allow for snow removal. Visit the Village of Endicott website for specific winter parking rules.

Town of Vestal Winter Parking Rules

The Town of Vestal Police Department notes that the annual Winter Parking Ban goes into effect on December 1st. No parking is allowed on town roads between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. through March 31st.

Motorists need to keep vehicles off the streets overnight, and the Town of Vestal Police Department asks residents to remind neighbors and visitors. This helps Town plows to work efficiently and keeps everyone safe during winter weather. For more information, visit the Town of Vestal Police Department Facebook page.

