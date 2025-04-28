The Life In A Week Of A New York State Forest Ranger

How many people know what goes on in the life of a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Ranger over a week? Well, if you are one, or know someone who is, you probably know, but I'm guessing many do not.

One of the many duties of a NYS DEC Forest Ranger is responding to search and rescue incidents throughout the Empire State. According to the DEC, Forest Rangers work with state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups to locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people.

Rescue photo provided by the NYS DEC loading...

Read More: Roundabout Coming To Oneonta

An example of just one week - April 14 - 20, 2025, here are a few of the things NYS DEC Forest Rangers were an integral part of:

Conducted prescribed burns in various areas throughout New York State to help prevent the spread of invasive species, reduce the buildup of wood, timber litter, and other fuel, to reduce the potential for wildfires.

Responded and assisted local fire departments with fires in 10 counties across New York State throughout the week.

Assisted in a water rescue after receiving a call from Herkimer County 911 about two kayakers on Stillwater Reservoir who were unable to paddle back to the boat launch due to strong winds.

Responded to a call from a hiker in the Town of Hunter in Green County reporting he was lost on the south side of Twin Mountain. Located and assisted him back to the trailhead.

Responded and located two hikers in the Town of Wilmington, Essex County, looking for assistance getting down from the top of Whiteface Veterans’ Memorial Highway, provided them with warm clothes, and transported the hikers to their vehicle.

In the Town of Newcomb, Essex County, assisted in finding 2 lost hikers. Forest Ranger Martin located the hikers and escorted them back to the trailhead.

Fire photo provided by the NYS DEC loading...

For more on the amazing work that our Forest Rangers do, visit the NYS DEC website.

These 25 New York Towns Rank Very Best for Raising a Family Looking for the best place in all of New York state to raise your family? When a town receives a high ranking from Niche , it means that the town is attractive for families because it has good schools and is a safe community. These are the top-ranked towns for families. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor