Spring Magic Unveiled: Eggstravaganza And More At Ross Park Zoo

Spring is finally here! And the Southern Tier of New York is ready to get into spring activities. The Binghamton Ross Park Zoo on Morgan Road, Binghamton is certainly ready to get into the spring spirit.

The annual Ross Park Zoo Eggstravaganza is set for the weekend of March 29th and 30th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Ross Park Eggstravaganza 2023 photo provided by the Ross Park Zoo loading...

This year's Eggstravaganza will feature games, treats, crafts, a challenge to spot colorful eggs in some animal habitats, marking their scavenger hunt cards for prizes and, memory-making photo opportunities with E. Bunny.

Giant Flemish rabbits will be in the Children’s Zoo Barn to visit, and guests will be able to purchase grain cups* to feed the goats and sheep. (*Limit: 100 cups per day.) While you are at Eggstravaganza, you'll get to see a Cinereous Vulture who arrived recently from Toledo, Ohio. By the way, his name is Groot!

With the Spring season here, the Ross Park Zoo tram will be in operation for guests with mobility issues and the Leopard Spot Snack Shack will be open every weekend beginning March 29th.

In other news, the Ross Park Zoo and Binghamton University Health & Wellness Studies are looking to “Empower Recovery Through Fitness” again this year.

According to the Ross Park Zoo, prospective future fitness instructors are currently being enrolled to embark on a transformative journey toward wellness, career growth, and appreciation of our natural resources with the Wild About Wellness Group Fitness Instructor Program!

For more information and ticket information about Eggstravaganza and Wild About Wellness, visit the Ross Park Zoo website.

