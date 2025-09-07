I wrote an article about this in the past. The last time was in the spring of 2024. The subject is the Spotted Lanternfly. It's not a welcome bug in New York State.

First, I have to thank WBNG's Howard Manges. I had forgotten about this bug. He commented on social media today (September 4th) that he spotted one for the first time near his workplace, and as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) suggests, kill these invasive species.

What compelled me to bring up this subject was that after I saw Howard's post, as soon as I left my workplace today (September 4), where our studios are in Downtown Binghamton, I too ran across a Spotted Lanternfly, and it's the first time I've seen one in person. Well, two actually. What's interesting is that they were sitting atop one of the front tires of one of our station vehicles.

I say interesting, because according to the NYS DEC, vehicles (and firewood) are one of the places they lay their eggs, which can easily move them to new areas. The Red nymphs can be found from July through September.

Spotted Lanternfly

According to the NYS DEC, the adult Lanternfly is about one inch long and about a half inch wide at rest. The forewings are grayish with black spots, the lower portions of their hindwings are red with black spots, and the upper portions are dark with a white stripe.

Spotted Lanternfly

Why is it an invasive Species? The NYS DEC says that this bug poses a significant threat to New York's agricultural industry, negatively impacts outdoor recreation, and may impact forest health. The Spotted Lanternfly can be an enemy to New York State's apples and grape industry, which has a combined value of more than $350 million.

For more information on the Spotted Lanternfly, and what to do if you encounter one, or two, or more, visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website.

