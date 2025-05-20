Let's talk beverages. You know, the ones containing alcohol.

I don't drink much, but a beer is my go-to beverage from time to time, especially while I am at camp with friends around a roaring campfire.

I also enjoy a mixed drink. I prefer a gin and tonic or maybe a margarita. Now here's the thing. Is a mixed drink and a cocktail the same thing?

According to Food & Wine, a mixed drink has a minimum of two ingredients. Any type of drink with three or more ingredients is considered a cocktail. The article notes that a mixed drink is "a one and..." and a cocktail not only contains three or more ingredients, but is "something that takes time to make and create."

Recently, I posted open-ended questions of no real significance on social media: "What establishment makes the best cocktails in the Southern Tier?"

I received a good number of responses. What I failed to do was ask more specifically, what is the respondent's favorite cocktail at the establishment they mentioned? My bad.

Anyway, here are a few of the results of current and past establishments known to whip up a great-tasting cocktail in the Southern Tier of New York.

Chris C. - It's gone now, but Club Chameleon in Endicott. Pick your variety, but the best martini I've had. Tom D. - Country Bob's, Upper Court Street, Binghamton.

Christie C. - North Street Tavern - I love their margaritas!

North Street Tavern

Kary V. & Danielle W. - 205 Dry, State Street, Binghamton

205 Dry

Kayla F. - MJ's Bar and Restaurant, 5th Avenue, Owego

MJ's Bar & Restaurant

Tia Z. - McCoy’s Chophouse, Main Street, Endicott

McCoy's Chophouse

Eric B . - The Lost Dog, Henry Street, Binghamton

The Lost Dog

Eric B. - The Grapevine Cafe, Main Street, Johnson City

The Grapevine Cafe

Rachel S. - Station 45, Henry Street, Binghamton

The Station

Frank T., Gary C., & Bill B. - M oxie Grill, Conklin Road, Conklin

Moxie

Shanna B - Beer Thirt y, Upper Court Street, Binghamton

Burt B., Paul L., Cameron R & Brookie G. - The Ward on Clinton Street, Binghamton, makes some fabulous cocktails at equally fabulous prices!

