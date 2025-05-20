Southern Tier New York’s Favorite Place For Cocktails
Let's talk beverages. You know, the ones containing alcohol.
I don't drink much, but a beer is my go-to beverage from time to time, especially while I am at camp with friends around a roaring campfire.
I also enjoy a mixed drink. I prefer a gin and tonic or maybe a margarita. Now here's the thing. Is a mixed drink and a cocktail the same thing?
According to Food & Wine, a mixed drink has a minimum of two ingredients. Any type of drink with three or more ingredients is considered a cocktail. The article notes that a mixed drink is "a one and..." and a cocktail not only contains three or more ingredients, but is "something that takes time to make and create."
Recently, I posted open-ended questions of no real significance on social media: "What establishment makes the best cocktails in the Southern Tier?"
I received a good number of responses. What I failed to do was ask more specifically, what is the respondent's favorite cocktail at the establishment they mentioned? My bad.
Anyway, here are a few of the results of current and past establishments known to whip up a great-tasting cocktail in the Southern Tier of New York.
Eric B. - The Grapevine Cafe, Main Street, Johnson City
