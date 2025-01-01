Southern Tier New York Businesses We Lost In 2024

2024 is almost gone. We saw plenty of new businesses arrive in our communities. Some are still in the planning/construction stage. We will take a look at what new ventures arrived in 2024 in a future article.

While we welcome all the new businesses, we also say goodbye to several in the Southern Tier of New York. It is sad to see businesses close, especially locally-owned businesses as well as regional and corporate-owned businesses that employ local people.

From our reporting over the past year, I found 17 businesses that closed their doors for good in the Southern Tier. All but one were located in the Triple Cities area, and one was just down the road in Waverly, where plenty of Binghamton area residents would visit for their famous cottage cheese.

So, here's what I remember closing in 2024 in the Southern Tier. Did I miss any? Let me know, and I'll add it to the list. Stay tuned for a recap of new businesses that are not thriving in our communities! For details on each business closing, you will the articles on this website.

Businesses We Lost In 2024 Gallery Credit: Google Maps Street View