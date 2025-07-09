How much do you know about what a Forest Ranger does? You may be surprised just how much they do every day throughout the Empire State.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, one of the many jobs our Forest Rangers perform includes responding to search and rescue incidents. many times working with other state and local agencies, response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups.

Read More: Broome County Sheriff's Recent Arrest Report

Last year, 2024, 362 search and rescue missions were executed by NYS DEC Forest Rangers. Not only that, they were an integral part in extinguishing 122 wildfires, participated in 60 prescribed fires, and worked on cases that resulted in more than 1,200 tickets and arrests.

DEC’s Forest Rangers bravely protect State-owned and managed lands, as well as the people who use them. Whether conducting a search and rescue call or responding to a wildfire burning out of control, Rangers are always ready when emergencies strike. Every day and in all conditions, Forest Rangers demonstrate their expertise and leadership in protecting the public and State lands, serving as role models for the next generation of environmental stewards. - NYS DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton

One recent rescue by NYS DEC Forest Rangers was a wilderness rescue in the Town of Elba in Essex County. According to the NYS DEC, during the afternoon of July 1st, 2025, NYS DEC Forest Rangers were called to respond to a person on Mount Jo with a leg injury.

In addition to the Forest Rangers, a paramedic also responded to assist the injured hiker with pain management. Here's something you may have never seen before: the hiker, who is from Rochester, was carried out by four Forest Rangers, using backpack carriers.

NYS DEC photo provided by the NYS DEC loading...

Check out a video of the rescue here. In just a short span of days, between July 1st and July 6th, NYS DEC Forest rangers were involved in 11 wilderness rescues along with a wildland fire.

If you or someone you know might be interested in what it takes to become a New York State Forest Ranger, visit the NYS DEC website.

Get our free mobile app

29 Beautiful Backyard Birds of New York State These are 29 of the most common birds found in New York. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor