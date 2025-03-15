Real Estate Watch: Places Where Homes Are Selling Under List Price In New York

Looking to sell your home this year? According to an article on Houzeo.com, March is the best time to begin prepping your home for sale, saying that the housing demand is at its peak, but inventory is still tight.

A study in 2024 from the Stacker website listed counties with the most homes selling under list price in New York State. Stacker noted that in November 2022, the average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose above 7%. That was the highest level in over a decade.

Read More: Binghamton's Upper Front Stree Now & Then Part II

Bankrate.com shows the current interest rates in New York state is 6.52% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 5.88% for a 15-year fixed mortgage as of March 12, 2025.

There are plenty of options for homes for sale in the Southern Tier of New York, but are there homes in the Empire State that are selling under the list price? The study from Stacker in 2024 shows that there is.

Stacker referenced the list of New York State counties where homes typically sell below list price, using data from Redfin. And, yes, Broome County is on this list. Take a look at the findings below.

