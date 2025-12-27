Winter has just begun, but that doesn't mean we can't start planning for spring and summertime 2026 events now.

Today, December 19, 2025, the opening date for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's DEC’s 2026 Summer Camps program was announced.

According to the announcement from the NYS DEC, online registration for DEC’s 2026 Summer Camps program will open Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 1 p.m.

The program runs for six weeks, featuring an environmental education-focused outdoor experience. The summer camp program has been in existence for 79 years as a week-long adventure in conservation education for kids from 11 to 17 years of age.

DEC’s Summer Camp program provides a fun learning experience for kids to develop outdoor skills, identify wildlife, practice hunting and fishing, and so much more. Highly trained camp staff and professionals organize inclusive camp activities and help the next generation of outdoor stewards build lifelong memories and skills. It is one of the many ways DEC’s environmental education teams work each day to connect New Yorkers of all ages and abilities to our natural resources and help people take Governor Kathy Hochul’s advice to Get Offline and Get Outside.” -NYS DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton

The four summer camps operated by the NYS DEC are located at Camp Colby in Saranac Lake in Franklin County, Camp DeBruce in Livingston Manor located in Sullivan County, Camp Pack Forest in Warrensburg in Warren County, and Camp Rushford in Caneadea, located in Allegany County.

According to the announcement for the NYS DEC, in 2025, there were 1,108 campers and 93 campership youth who are underserved children who receive camper scholarships. That is an increase of 29% and 342% over the 2024 summer season.

NYS DEC notes that in 2026, Camp DeBruce in Sullivan County (closest to Broome County) will offer five weeks for kids between 11 and 13 years of age, and two weeks for kids from 14 to 17 years old.

For more information and the complete 2026 summer camp schedule, visit the NYS DEC's Summer Camps webpage.

