The end of the year also means something else to those who are working for minimum wage and those who are on social security.

NYS Social Security Cost Of Living Increase

For 2026, those who receive Social Security benefits will see a cost-of-living increase of 2.8%, which is a touch higher than was forecasted. On average, the increase is about $56 a month.

Of course, for those on Medicare, in 2025, the cost was $185, and the 2026 cost per month will increase to $202.90. That will knock down the increase in the Social Security cost-of-living raise.

2026 Increase For NYS Minimum Wage?

How about those who are working for minimum wage in New York State? For the past several years, minimum wage has increased in varying amounts from 50 cents to one dollar.

In 2024, New Yorkers saw an increase of 50 cents $15, and for 2025, another 50 cents increase to $15.50. Beginning January 1, 2026, the minimum age in New York, except for Long Island, New York City, and Westchester ($17), the minimum wage will increase to $16.

And For 2027 and Beyond...

How about 2027 and beyond? Will the 50-cent increase continue? The answer is no. Beginning in 2027, the minimum wage in New York State will switch from fixed increases to annual adjustments.

Basically, minimum wage will increase with economic indicators, unless the "off-ramp" is triggered by employment drops, potentially freezing wages. The NYS Department of Labor will establish future annual minimum wage increases tied to inflation and keeping pace with regional costs of living.

