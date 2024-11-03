New York Increasing This Surprisingly Common Driving Fine

Am I missing something here? When a school bus is stopped, the lights are flashing, the stop sign arm is out and blinking, but motorists still pass by, why is that?

Did these motorists not get the memo? Maybe they failed that part of the driver's license test or just don't care if they caused an accident and hurt a student crossing the road. I don't know.

According to the Broome County website, there were 130 violations countywide in September 2024. In June 2024, there was a yearly high (so far) of 379 violations. Anything over 0 is too many.

Not only is it illegal to pass a stopped school bus during pickup or discharging students, there is also a fine attached to the violator. The first-time fine for illegally passing a school bus is from $250 to $400 and/or possibly 30 days in jail. Repeat offenders can face up to $1,000 in fines and up to 180 days in jail.

But wait! As of November 1, 2024, that maximum fine is increasing by $500 to $1500. According to the New York State Governor's website, Kathy Hochul signed Legislation S.9504A/A.3120A which increases penalties for overtaking and passing a school bus.

The Governor's website notes that the fine for a third or subsequent violation within three years will rise from $1,000 to $1,500. This targets repeat offenders specifically.

The bottom line is, do not pass school buses that are stopped and picking up or dropping off students. Remember, our school buses are armed with cameras.

Improving safety on the roads is a constant battle. The bills signed today are our most recent efforts in that regard. This package includes two important bills regarding bus safety. A.3120-A increases the maximum penalty for those that illegally pass a stopped school bus and builds on our successful camera enforcement law. A.8557 requires the use of seatbelts on charter buses introduced in response to last year’s fatal crash in Orange County. It is critical that everyone use seatbelts and safety equipment on every form of transportation. These bills will help save lives. I thank the Governor for signing them into law. - Assemblymember William Magnarelli

