DID YOU KNOW? New Laws for New York Drivers That Went Into Effect in 2024

Every year brings us new laws for New York State. Hopefully all for the good of our community. In 2024, there were a few about the rules of the road, and you may not be aware of them all, so let's take a look at three very important changes/additions.

School Bus Stopped - So Should You

This first one should be a no-brainer, but for the life of me, I can't understand why motorists continue to ignore this simple traffic law. When a school bus is stopped and picking up or dropping students, vehicles in both directions need to stop.

The first-time fine for illegally passing a school bus was between $250 to $400 and/or possibly 30 days in jail, with repeat offenders facing up to $1,000 in fines and up to 180 days in jail.

Well, that changed in November 2024. the maximum fine increased to $1,500, and the fine for a third or subsequent violation within three years rose from $1,000 to $1,500.

Move Over Law Is Expanded

Another change that went into effect in 2024 was the Move Over Law. This change went into effect in March 2024, expanding the Move Over Law to add that motorists in New York State must now move over when safe to do so for ALL vehicles on the side of the road. That includes private vehicles, including disabled vehicles.

Previously, the law only included emergency vehicles, hazard vehicles, highway worker vehicles, and tow trucks. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul noted - “If you see that you are approaching a disabled vehicle, slow down and move over as best you can to give them some space.”

What Is Angelica's Law?

And finally, there is Angelica's Law. You may not be aware of this new law in New York State, but it's important to be aware. Angelica's Law is designed to protect motorists from dangerous drivers.

It went into effect on November 1, 2024, designed to keep high-risk drivers off the road by lowering the number of prior license suspensions that can result in felony charges for driving without a valid license.

This law was named after 14-year-old Angelica Nappi, who was killed in 2008 when an unlicensed motorist with seven prior suspensions ran a red light on Long Island. That motorist only faced a misdemeanor.

As of November 1, New York’s roads are safer because of this law honoring Angelica Nappi, who was just 14 when a known high-risk driver killed her. More than a decade later, Angelica’s legacy is alive and well, with tangible good emerging from terrible tragedy. - Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder

Stay safe on New York roadways, not only for yourself, but those in your vehicle and others around you.

