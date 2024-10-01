Never Touch This Poisonous Insect Now Seen in New York

I'm guessing most of us have no desire to touch a moth. Why would we? Well, there is one type of moth that you really should avoid any contact with.

According to the website Butterflies and Moths of North America, the American Dagger Moth Caterpillar is one that may seem harmless, but that is not the case.

This caterpillar can be found in several types of trees, including alders, ashes, birches, elms, hickories, maples, oaks, poplars, walnuts, and willows.

Why is it called the American Dagger Moth? According to an article from the North Carolina State website, it's because of the markings on the forewing that resemble daggers. They feat on leaves from several different types of trees.

As a caterpillar and an adult, this moth is about two inches in length. The North Carolina State article notes that this moth as a caterpillar has four black "pencils" of setae that extend out from the first and third abdominal segments.

In addition, there is a fifth pencil of black bristles that extends near the rear of the caterpillar. If touched, the pencils could break off and embed into the skin of a human.

That is something to be avoided since toxins inside the hairs could cause a stinging sensation that may develop into a rash, according to the article. The American Dagger Moth Caterpillar is often found on the soil near their host trees from July through late October, so if you come across one, don't touch it.

Want a close look? Check out the video below of the American Dagger Moth Caterpillar.

