This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In New York State
Food, we love it, we need it, and for those on a diet, things we normally would not touch, taste good. I fell in l;ove with the taste of hummus the last time I went on a diet. Nothing against hummus, but that would not have been on my food list of favorites in the past.
Speaking of food, while I eat most meals at home, I like to support our local diners and restaurants about once per week, but there are times I'm out and about, busy, and don't have the time for a sit-down meal.
That's when I opt for a fast drive drive-thru. I'm not partial to any of the choices in the Southern Tier, but I do enjoy a thick chocolate milkshake that some of our national chain fast food establishments offer.
The website World Population Review took a look at each state to find out the most popular fast food establishments. I was a bit surprised at the results for New York State.
Top Rated Fast Food Chain In New York State
According to the study, the top-rated chain is - Chick-fil-A.
That's interesting since there aren't as many of them throughout the state, as there are McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's. And while in my opinion, their chicken sandwich is very good ( for me, it's the Chick-fil-A sauce that makes the difference), prefer chicken sandwiches from our many local diners and restaurants.
Best Iconic Chain In New York State - Shake Shack.
Favorite Fast Food Breakfast In New York State - McDonald's
Top Three Most-Searched-for Fast Food Restaurants In New York State
#1 - Starbucks
#2 - McDonald's
# 3 - Domino's
Interstingly, in Pennsylvania:
Top-rated chain - Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
Best iconic chain - Wawa
Favorite breakfast - McDonald's
Most searched for - #1 - McDonald's, #2 - Chick-fil-A, #3 - Domino's
