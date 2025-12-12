Convenience stores have come a long way from their beginnings. Growing up, the only thing I could get at a local gas station aside from gas and the usual vehicle-related products was maybe candy and pop (I grew up in Western New York, and that's what it's called!) Oh, and there was the cigarette dispenser as well.

In the mid-1920s, the Southland Ice Company in Dallas, Texas, was one of the first convenience stores, which later became the 7-Eleven franchise. Now, there's not much you can't find at a convenience store. And some of them have become quite a destination for more than just the necessities.

One such convenience store, if you can call it that, is the Buc-ee's chain, which is a Texas-based convenience store and travel center. And it is big...very big, with some boasting over 60,000 square feet, featuring an abundance of fuel pumps, food, merchandise...basically a one-stop shop.

Photo by Marmi Sica on Unsplash Photo by Marmi Sica on Unsplash loading...

Buc-ee's boasts of having the cleanest restrooms, and apparently, the very popular Beaver Nuggets and Texas-style BBQ.

Have you been to a Buc-ee's? Their locations are centered in 11 states, including Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, with about 54 locations, and growing.

Recently, Buc-ee's announced plans for expansion over the next five years. Will any of those new locations land in New York State or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania? Well, for those of you who would love for that to happen, it appears that the answer, at least for the next few years, is a no.

Buc-ee's Getty Images News loading...

According to USA Today, 17 new Buc-ee's locations are planned over the next five years. States that are in the planning stages include Arizona, Texas, and Ohio in 2026.

In 2027, new locations will pop up in Tennessee, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Arkansas, Florida, and Texas. For 2028, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, and North Carolina. And in 2031, South Carolina will have a Buc-ee's in their state.

Buc-ee's Getty Images loading...

So, if my geography is correct, the closest Buc-ee's to the Binghamton area is in Harrisonburg, Virginia, which just opened this past summer (2025). Anyone up for a road trip down I-81? Let's go!

