'Tis the season to get back on the water. As the temperatures ramp up, we love to spend free time on the many lakes and rivers throughout New York State.

But, before you do, a reminder from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation - ‘Clean. Drain. Dry.'

What exactly does that mean? Well, they are asking New Yorkers to clean, drain, and dry their boats, trailers, fishing gear, and other equipment before they head out on the Empire State's waterways.

The reason is to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. Over the Memorial Day weekend and continuing through the season, you may notice watercraft inspection stewards at more than 220 boat launches and decontamination stations throughout the state.

These people are volunteers or paid members of local communities to protect the waterways of New York State, according to the DEC. Last year (2024), these watercraft inspection stewards conducted over 219,000 watercraft inspections and intercepted over 11,000 aquatic invasive plants.

Read More: Give Turtles In New York State A Brake!

Boat stewards are vital to protecting our lakes, ponds, and rivers from harmful invasive species like zebra mussels, hydrilla, and Eurasian watermilfoil. As we kick off this year’s boating season, DEC and our partners across the state encourage those out on the waters to respectfully interact with New York’s boat stewards and support our ongoing efforts to safeguard our waters from invasive pests. - New York State DEC Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton

Your help in this matter is greatly appreciated. Take a look at the simple steps to help prevent the spread of AIS by visiting the NYS DEC website.

By the way, the NYS DEC notes that they do not tolerate harassment of any kind. Stewards are directed to report inappropriate behavior or treatment by anyone at boat launch locations. If you see this happening, report any misconduct or harassment to the NYS DEC, partner organizations, or local law enforcement.

For more information, visit the NYS DEC website.

