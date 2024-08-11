Seems New York and surrounding regions have a long list of unwanted insects and plants. We've reported on many of them over the years. things to look out for, stay away from, dispose of, etc.

But, I don't recall mentioning this type of invasive insect that the New York State Department of Environmental Conservations would like to see go away.

This insect is the Asian Longhorned Beetle, or ALB for short. The NYS DEC describes this pest as 'an invasive wood-boring insect that feeds on a variety of hardwoods including maple, birch, elm, ash, poplar, horse chestnut, and willow.'

It's a threat to our hardwood forests and is not good for New York's agriculture and tourism. The Asian Longhorned Beetle is about an inch and a half long, featuring black, with white spots on their wing cases, along with black and white antennae.

How Can You Help?

Here's what the NYS DEC says to do:

Do not move firewood more than 50 miles, which is the NYS firewood regulation

Obey the rules of the ALB quarantines which prevent firewood and any regulated materials from leaving those areas. See NYS Agriculture and Markets website for more information

If you have a pool, participate in the ALB Swimming Pool Survey. Check your filter and skimmers for anything that resembles ALB. Send a photo to foresthealth@dec.ny.gov

If you believe you have found ALB:

Take pictures of the infestation signs

Note the location (intersecting roads, landmarks, or GPS coordinates)

Email your finding to the NYS DEC Forest Health at foresthealth@dec.ny.gov, call the ALB tip line at 1-866-702-9938, or report the infestation to iMapInvasives.

Check out the video below describing more about the Asian Longhorned Beetle from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and learn more about the ALB on the NYS DEC website.

