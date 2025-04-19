Exciting Rock Performances Not To Miss For 2025
Wow! The 2025 concert season is shaping up nicely for venues in and around the Greater Binghamton area.
Just this week, we announced that ZZ Top will be making a stop with their North American Elevation Tour at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. The show will be on September 23rd. Tickets on sale Friday, April 18th at 10 a.m. at the Mirabito Box Office and through Ticketmaster.com.
Here are some other great rock shows to check out this summer:
Tioga Downs Casino Resort
Tioga Downs Casino Resort is a great place to catch a concert. The next rock show is:
April 25 - Strange Magic - The ELO Experience
Tags Summer Stage - Big Flats, New York
Heading west on I-86 to Big Flats, this spring and Summer, Tags in Big Flats has some great rock shows on their schedule. Upcoming rock shows include:
May 7 - Kansas & Night Ranger - check out my interview with Ronnie Platt
May 30 - Four Horsemen (Metallica Experience) & The Ledbetters (Pearl Jam Tribute)
June 7 - The Glam Slam featuring Dee Snider, Warrant & Lita Ford
June 14 - Get The Led Out (A Celebration Of The Mighty Zep)
June 28 - Killer Queen (A Tribute To Queen)
August 16 - Three Dog Night & The Little River Band
August 17 - Dropkick Murphys & Bad Religion
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, New York
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts never disappoints. Just short of a 2-hour drive east, home of the original Woodstock Festival and an amazing museum in Bethel, New York, Bethel Woods has an impressive rock lineup for 2025, including:
May 24 - Dave Matthews Band
July 13 - 'Weird Al' Yankovic
July 20 - Def Leppard
July 27 - Barenaked Ladies
August 1 - The Offspring
August 3 - Brett Michaels and Vince Neil
August 15 - Steve Miller Band
August 24 - Neil Young and the Crome Hearts
August 30 - Heart
September 27 - The Black Crowes
F.M. Kirby Center - Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
Several rock shows are on the schedule at the F.M. Kirby Center, just over an hour's drive from Binghamton. This season, you can rock with:
April 19 - Joan Jett & The Black Hearts
April 27 - Brit Floyd (Pink Floyd Tribute)
April 30 - Beatles vs. Stones Musical Showdown
May 20 - Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
September 22 - Steve Winwood
