How Much Does it Cost to Propose at New York’s Stadiums?

Are you married? How was the the ceremony? Was it in a nice setting? Yea, too many questions. Des it really matter where you got married? Well, it can matter, and from one who has been the DJ at many weddings over the past 40 years, I've noticed that it does matter.

I've DJ'd weddings in backyards, fire station rec halls, American Legions, barns, tents, and even a ballroom on the 25th floor of a high rise building. Each of these locations were carefully selected for their charm (or maybe their price) by the bride and groom.

But before the big day can become a reality, you've got to propose! And you want it to be special, maybe over the top. Maybe that's not a good idea, but has that ever stopped anyone from doing it? Probably not.

Maybe you and the person you want to propose to, are sports fans. More specifically a baseball fan. How about proposing to your loved one at a major league baseball stadium? Is it possible? Well, yes it is. And how much will it cost? Let's take a look.

If you are a New York Mets fan, according to a December 2023 article in The Knot website, proposing at Citi Field will set you back an average of $457. At Yankee Stadium, the average price is $553. Keep in mind, pricing can be different depending on how you want the proposal to be done.

The Knot has this to say:

Many baseball stadiums offer special proposal packages or experiences to make the moment especially memorable, and these packages can include things like messages curated and displayed on scoreboards, special announcements made over the public address system, a designated area for the proposal itself (sometimes on the field) as well as add-ons like photography or videography. - The Knot

Diving more into a New York Yankee proposal package, The Yankee Stadium website has an interesting package that includes the proposal on the centerfield scoreboard, featuring a customized scoreboard graphic spanning 101 feet wide by 59 feet tall.

You also get to go on a one hour engagement photo shoot at designated locations around the stadium (photographer not included), private event coordinator, and Yankee Stadium tour. You can even invite up to five guests. Make sure one is a photographer of course!

How much will this set you back? Just $2000, plus New York State sales tax. C'mon, it's worth it, right? If you are looking for the cheapest MLB stadium and it doesn't matter who the home team is, pack your bags and head to St. Louis. Busch Stadium will only set you back an average cost of $298 according to The Knot.

