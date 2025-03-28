Celebrate 200 Years Of New York State’s Erie Canal

Several years ago, my wife and I were looking for a fun day trip to enjoy. We decided on an Erie Canal Cruise, and found one on the Canal in Herkimer, New York.

I had no idea what the experience would be, but it turned out to be fun and educational. It's been a while, so I think we need to go back and discover more with the historic Erie Canal.

Did you know that this year, 2025, is the 200th anniversary of the opening of the Erie Canal from Albany to Buffalo? It true! The New York State Parks and Historic Sites website notes that the Erie Canal linked the Great Lakes with the Hudson River and the Atlantic Ocean.

Over the past 200 years, the Erie Canal has been enlarged three times, rebuilt, and even rerouted. Currently, it connects Buffalo to Albany to Buffalo, serving as a recreational route for boaters. In addition, cyclists love to follow the Erie Canal on the adjoining Empire State Trail.

According to the New York State Parks and Historic Sites website, the Erie Canal is slated to open this year (2025) on Friday, May 16th. The season will be extended this year for the bicentennial, ending on Monday, November 3rd.

Some of the things you can participate in this year include cycling on the trail, attending the various events being held in the New York communities near the Erie Canal, volunteering for the Canal Clean Sweep, and even tracing history and tracking miles with the Canalway Challenge.

There is so much more to know and to do on the Erie Canal. For more information, visit the New York State Parks and Historic Sites website.

