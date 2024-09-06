CBS Survivor 47 Cast Reveals Former Kirkwood New York Resident

Confession time. It's nothing bad or embarrassing. Just something you probably don't know about me. I am a huge fan of the CBS reality show, Survivor.

I didn't plan on becoming hooked on the show. I missed the first episode of the first season in May of 2000, but my wife did watch it and encouraged me to check the show out. I haven't missed an episode since.

Rarely do I watch a TV show when it airs, rather I DVR any shows I'm interested in to watch later. Not Survivor. I have to watch each episode when it first airs. There is just something about this show that intrigues me every season.

Maybe it's because it's fun watching people stuck on an island for weeks, interact and backstab each other for one million dollars. It never gets boring, and I love the blindsides.

Survivor season 47 debuts on CBS on September 18, 2024, with a two-hour episode, and I'm excited more than ever this season. Why?

One of the contestants is a former local resident. According to Variety.com, Sue Smey, a flight school owner residing in Putnam Valley, New York just north of Peekskill on the east side of the Hudson River, lists her hometown as Kirkwood, New York.

At 59, Sue is mentioned as the oldest of the 18 people competing in Fiji. In a CBS/Survivor YouTube video highlighting the new cast members, Sue says in the YouTube video (12-minute mark) that she wants to be remembered as the oldest person to win Survivor.

Sue Smey CBS/Survivor via YouTube

I think the last time someone (somewhat) local was on Survivor, it was Frank Garrison from Odessa, New York (near Watkins Glen.) Frank was a contestant on Survivor: Africa, the 3rd season in 2001. He got as far as 7th place.

Another contestant is also from New York State in the next edition of Survivor. Andy Ruda, currently living in Brooklyn, lists his hometown as Buffalo according to the listing in Variety.com.

I'm excited for the 47th season of Survivor, and I'll be rooting for Sue! Check out Sue Smey's story along with other cast members below.

