Can we slow down the month of August? Summer is starting to slip away. College students are back on campus, and K-12 students will not be far behind for the Fall 2025 semester.

But we know that there are plenty of great things happening throughout the rest of the month and into September. One such event is the Great New York State Fair. Located in Syracuse, this year's fair runs from August 20th through Labor Day, Monday, September 1st.

This year, the New York State Fair has introduced an app that will make it easier and more convenient to find all the fun at the Fair. This app offers a range of features, including an interactive map, a daily schedule, a Fair Finder map with a comprehensive food and vendor directory, ticket information, exclusive deals, and push notifications.

One of the most popular things to see at the New York State Fair is the butter sculptor. On August 19th, the American Dairy Association North East unveiled the 57th annual Butter Sculpture titled “Dairy For Good: Nourish. Grow. Thrive.”

2025 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture Photo provided by the American Dairy Association North East/NYS Fair loading...

According to the release from New York State officials:

This year’s butter sculpture celebrates the joy and nourishment dairy provides at every stage of life — and is inspired by the 125th Anniversary of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its local Chittenango, New York author, L. Frank Baum. The centerpiece is a whimsical hot air balloon, emblazoned with the phrase “Dairy Defies Gravity,” soaring above a winding path that charts life’s journey. Along the way, three butter figures show how dairy powers every chapter — from the very start: a pregnant woman with a glass of milk, a six-month-old enjoying yogurt, and a toddler savoring a piece of cheese.

The butter sculpture artists are Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. They spent just over 11 days working on the sculpture, using over 800 pounds of butter from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Western New York. This is the fourth straight year color has enhanced the artistry of the sculpture.

2025 NYS Fair Butter Sculpture Photo provided by the American Dairy Association North East/NYS Fair loading...

Check out this quick time-lapse of the creation of this year's butter sculpture.

This year’s butter sculpture beautifully showcases the power of dairy nutrition. The craftsmanship captures not just a scene, but a story from nourishing mothers and helping babies grow to supporting thriving toddlers, dairy provides essential nutrients every step of the journey. - John Chrisman, CEO of American Dairy Association North East

Once the fair opens on August 20th, you can find the sculpture in the Dairy Products Building for the duration of The Fair. For more information, visit the American Dairy - New York State Fair website.

