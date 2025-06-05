Best Roadside Diner In The USA Is Not Far From Binghamton New York

Aside from my wife's cooking (of course, I needed to mention that!), my favorite meals come from locally owned diners.

I have written a few articles in the past, mentioning some of our wonderful diners in the Southern Tier of New York and Northeast Pennsylvania. We certainly have many, and I try to visit as many as possible.

Recently, I noticed that USA Today published a USA 10Best article listing the best roadside diners in America, as voted on by their editors and readers.

Normally, I wouldn't give it much of a look, but this 10Best list caught my eye due to the fact that there are two in the top 10 that are not far from Binghamton...the 10th and 1st to be exact!

USA Today 10Best Roadside Diners - #10 & #1

#10 - Wellsboro Diner in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. This small town on Route 6 is located in Tioga County, on the NY/PA border, just west of Mansfield, Pennsylvania. The town is just under a two-hour drive from Binghamton.

According to USA Today, the Wellboro Diner is popular for many things, among them being their chicken parmesan, honey-dipped fried chicken, and their famous pie.

#1 - Bingham's Restaurant in Kingsley, Pennsylvania. Wow, this is exciting that the best of the best roadside diner in the U.S.A. is just a short drive down Interstate 81! It's just under a 40-minute drive from Binghamton.

I've been at this diner, and maybe you have as well. I have enjoyed the food they serve up. USA Today's 10Best notes that Bingham's serves up the best pies, and recommends the pot roast and grilled chopped steak. Sounds like a nice trip down I-81 is in order this weekend!

By the way, there is a 3rd Pennsylvania roadside diner in the top 10 - coming in at #9 is Tom & Joe's located in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

For the complete list of the 10Best roadside diners in the U.S.A., visit USA Today's 10Best website.

