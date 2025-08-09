We seem to be alerting the public more and more about scams these days. Well, better to be informed than ripped off of your hard-earned money.

Today, August 7,20205, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul warned about back-to-school shopping scams in the face of looming tariffs and inflation, prompting early shopping.

Reasons For Back-to-School Scams

Rising prices and the possibility of supply shortages are some reasons that New Yorkers may be heading to stores, and scammers love to take advantage of shoppers looking for deals and savings for the back-to-school season.

According to Governor Hochul, the 2nd largest spending event of the year is back-to-school shopping. This year, with tariffs weighing on household budgets, parents and students may be looking for ways to come up with cost-saving strategies.

Of course, scammers will find ways to take advantage of this situation with all sorts of tactics to get your personal information and your money.

We want families to enjoy the remainder of summer, not spend it dealing with the fallout of scams while shopping for the school year ahead. As New York’s first Mom Governor, I know how important it is to get items at lower prices; that’s why I’ve been working hard to put more money back in your pockets, but looming tariffs from the White House are going to take it right back out. With these inflated costs, families need to stay vigilant against potential scams if a deal is too good to be true. - New York State Governor Kathy Hochul

Avoid Back-To-School Shopping Scams

There are many ways to spot a scammer and protect yourself. Here are some things to keep in mind, according to Governor Hochul:

Beware of fake ads and websites

Learn how to spot phishing emails

Be cautious of unsolicited calls offering test prep material

Ensure you know who the seller is

Pay attention to return and refund policies

Use a credit card for online purchases, if possible

Watch out for fake coupons on social media

For more detailed information, including how to protect your personal information, visit Governor Hochul's website.

