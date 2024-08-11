A Must See: Italian-Mediterranean Inspired Home For Sale In Vestal

In my continuing search for amazing homes for sale throughout the Southern Tier of New York and Northeast Pennsylvania, this time around, I looked for the most expensive home for sale in the Vestal, New York area on Zillow.

But while the most expensive home is simply gorgeous, I found myself more attracted to the 2nd most expensive home for sale in Vestal. This home looks like it could be found somewhere else in the world. It's got a beautiful winding staircase and a 2nd-floor walkway between rooms.

I think this home would fit perfectly in the countryside of France, Italy, Spain for example. Funny that I thought that before looking at the description from Zillow that notes it is a 5,725 square foot Italian-Mediterranean-inspired home.

But, here it is, found in Vestal, New York not far from the Vestal Parkway at 132 Sunrise Place. Listed for $825,000, this home features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The listing on Zillow by Keller Williams Realty Greater Binghamton, John J. Burns Jr., also notes that this home features a pergola, grapevines, mature fruit trees, fencing, walkways, and an in-ground pool.

Enough of words. Check out the photos, and imagine you are in a home near the Mediterranean, without having to travel halfway across the world.

