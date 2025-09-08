Netflix has only been making its own original movies since 2015. In that time, they have released so many films that I honestly can’t find a precise number. It’s definitely in the hundreds. It’s probably in the thousands. (Google’s unimpeachable AI, which I’m sure is totally accurate and fact-checked, claims the streaming service created “over 3700 original-branded films and TV seasons” in that time.)

Whatever the actual number, it’s a lot. And sometimes you find a lovely little film on Netflix that it feels like no one else on Earth has ever seen before. A true discovery. It’s like your Magellan or something, only way more impressive. Did Magellan ever find a really great movie buried on Netflix, algorithm be damned? Heck no.

Perhaps I’m overstating my level of achievement here, but c’mon: We’ve all opened up that Netflix app and looked at that wall of little boxes and been dazed by the sheer amount of choices. What do you watch when you have 3700+ options all available instantly? Sometimes the convenience and access of streaming can actually be a little overwhelming.

So please allow ScreenCrush to briefly narrow down the options from thousands to just 12. The dozen titles below are all available on Netflix, but none of them are the big films that became cultural phenomenons like Kpop Demon Hunters, or Oscar contenders like Roma or The Irishman, or had massive A-list stars and budgets like Red Notice or The Grey Man.

These are those great little movies hiding in the corners of Netflix library that you’ve likely never seen before. They all deserve more eyeballs and more love.

