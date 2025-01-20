25 Movies Turning 25 In 2025

It sounds so futuristic. “The Year 2000.” The 21st Century.

Or at least it used to sound so futuristic. The reality is that the year 2000 is now 25 years ago. I’m sorry to say it ain’t the future anymore. The 21st century began a quarter of a century ago.

How this happened, I will never know. One minute everyone was listening to Limp Bizkit and worrying about the deadly Y2K virus, and then I blinked and it was suddenly 25 years later and a Saturday Night Live alumnus wrote and directed a nostalgic comedy about an alternate reality in which the Y2K virus was real and threatens to destroy all of mankind.

So this piece is really just a matter of simple math. Each of the 25 movies below were released in the year 2000. Therefore, each and every one of them is turning 25 years old in 2025. The future is now the distant past.

There are certainly far more notable 2000 titles turning 25 years old you could write about. But this select batch runs the gamut from Oscar winners to big summer blockbusters to the cult movies that fans still talk about. Looking over this list today, it seems that the year 2000 was a pretty great era for films. People love to hem and haw about how Hollywood was so much better back in the 1970s and the ’80s. But as you’ll see, the year 2000 boasted a pretty stellar lineup of movies...

25 Movie Turning 25 In 2025 These 25 titles all turn 25 years old in the year 2025. Time is not a flat circle. It just never stops moving.

