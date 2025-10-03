When looking beyond Disney’s animated blockbusters and billion-dollar franchises, the company’s live-action movies of the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s reveals a long list of titles that have largely been forgotten, even among diehard Disney fans.

At the height of Disney’s animated renaissance in the 1990s, the company also produced many live-action movies ranging from family adventure films to goofy teen comedies. Released in 1993, A Far Off Place starring a young Reese Witherspoon is rarely remembered today, despite fitting in with the now-nostalgic trend of ‘90s kids-on-grand-adventures movies. Meanwhile, 1998’s Meet the Deedles, a zany comedy about two lazy surfer brothers sent to boot camp, never reached the same cult status of other similar buddy comedies of the decade.

The 2000s saw Disney experimenting with more ambitious, even weirder projects, but several have fallen into obscurity over the years. The 2001 comedy Max Keeble’s Big Move, for example, doesn’t seem to be as well remembered as similar kids-centric movies such as Big Fat Liar, while 2009’s forgettable Old Dogs appears to have been put to sleep despite its star-studded cast. (That one stars the late, great Robin Williams, but you’ve probably never even heard of it.)

By the 2010s, Disney was prioritizing remakes and franchises, leaving little space for smaller live-action originals. Films such as 2015’s Tomorrowland, a lavish sci-fi adventure starring George Clooney, and 2010’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, a Nicolas Cage-led fantasy epic loosely based on a segment from 1940's Fantasia, were costly experiments that failed to capture audiences.

Whether they’re unfairly ignored hidden gems, or unmemorable flops that deserve to be lost to time, these live-action Disney movies failed to leave a lasting cultural mark, and years after release they remain largely relegated to the forgotten side of Disney’s lengthy filmography.

Forgotten Live-Action Disney Movies From star-powered remakes to kid-friendly comedies, it seems even the most diehard Disney fans forget these live-action movies from the '90s, 2000s, and 2010s exist. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

