Every ‘Superman’ Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Superman is widely regarded as the world’s first true superhero. Created in 1938 by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster, he established an archetype that persists to this day: A colorful array of powers, an even more colorful costume, a tragic origin story, a secret identity, a supporting cast of heroes and villains, and a determination to fight a neverending battle for truth, justice, and the American way.

Technically, though, Superman was not the first superhero to get his own live-action movie. Superman’s perpetual rival Captain Marvel (now known as Shazam) holds that honor, thanks to his 1941 serial Adventures of Captain Marvel. Quite a few others beat him to the punch as well; by the time Metropolis’ favorite son got his own adventure serial in 1948, Batman had already received his first adaptation in 1943. So had lesser-known DC heroes like Spy Smasher and Hop Harrigan.

Once Superman established himself on the big screen, however — particularly after 1978’s Superman starring Christopher Reeve — he became one of the medium’s standard-bearers. Of course, times have not always been good for the Man of Steel at the multiplex. For a guy who likes to go up, up, and away, he’s had more than his share of cinematic downturns.

His future looks bright once again thanks to James Gunn’s Superman, so it’s the perfect time for a tour through the cinematic history of the hero who helped the world fall in love with comic books and comic-book movies. Here’s my ranking of every single one of his theatrical movies to date — including Gunn’s — from worst to best.

