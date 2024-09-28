WWE Announces Major Event For New Jersey In 2025

World Wrestling Entertainment is the premiere Pro Wrestling Organization in North America. The company, formerly known for decades as WWF, has produced some of the biggest pop culture icons such as Hulk Hogan and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

WWE has announced that the 2025 Edition of Summer Slam will be a two-night event for the first time in the organization's history. Debuting in 1988 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Pro Wrestling's biggest summer event is coming to New Jersey for this unique Sports Entertainment showcase.

Details About 2025 WWE Summer Slam coming to New Jersey

For the first time since 2019, the WWE is bringing a major event to The Garden State. Wrestlemania 35 was hosted at MetLife Stadium, and approximately 70,000 people were in attendance.

The 2025 WWE Summer Slam will be hosted at Metlife Stadium on August 2nd and 3rd. The two-day event will look to capitalize on the WWE's success in Philadelphia with Wrestlemania 40 on April 6th and 7th.

WWE is partnering with the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority (NJSEA) to bring Summer Slam to Metlife Stadium in 2025. Peter Dropick, the Executive Vice President of Event Development and Operations for TKO Group Holdings (WWE's parent company) released the following statement:

"New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the entire NJSEA team have been phenomenal partners, hosting several major UFC events in recent years including the record-breaking UFC 302 in June - We’re excited to bring WWE back to New Jersey in a major way with the first-ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium.”

New Jersey has hosted WWE SummerSlam three times over the event's 37-year history (1989, 1997, and 2007). New Jersey has a history with the WWE thanks to numerous Wrestling Superstars from The Garden State including Diamond Dallas Page (WWE Hall of Famer), AJ Lee (former WWE Divas Champion), and Liv Morgan (Two-time WWE Woman's Champion).

The 2025 edition of Summer Slam is the 15th WWE Major Event in New Jersey.