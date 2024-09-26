Wildwood’s Popular Dining Spot, Wild Burrito, Ending 13-Year Run

After 13 years serving Wildwood, The Wild Burrito, will be closing its doors for good this Saturday according to a social media post.

While no specific reason was given, they did mention "the last 2 years have been challenging."

"This post is written with great sadness. After 13 seasons on the island, The Wild Burrito will be closing its doors for good on Saturday, September 21st."

Located at 4020 Ocean Ave, the Wild Burrito was first located in Wildwood Crest in 2012, before moving to its current spot.

"I have many fond memories of my customers, employees & vendors. Thank You to the countless customers who have been loyal since our days in The Crest. It has been a pleasure serving customers from the Wildwood area & from across the globe."

The Wild Burrito was a one-stop-shop for vegan, gluten-free food, and served classic Mexican cuisine like tacos, bowls, and burritos, and was known for its famous Avocado Fries.

"One of my greatest joys was working with a diverse group of employees from all over the world. I’ve had many employees, whose first job was here. It was fun to see young kids grow up to be wonderful young adults. Thank you to all of them."

You'll have one last chance to check them out this weekend, with their final day being Saturday.