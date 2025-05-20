I'm totally surprised that the most INexpensive beach towns on the East Coast is right here in South Jersey.

We live in one of the busiest, most popular vacation destinations on the East Coast. Together, South Jersey and the Jersey Shore region has become one of the priciest areas to vacation in.

That said, we are so fortunate that we live here and can do a quick day-trip to one of the shore towns and not have to spend the crazy lodging prices that visitors have to pay when they come on vacation at the shore.

However, there is one local beach town that has been recognized for being affordable; in fact, it's been named one of the 5 most affordable beach trips on the East Coast for 2025 for sun, sand, and savings.

According to Nasdaq.com, Wildwood, in Cape May County, is one of the five most affordable beach towns on the East Coast, with its boardwalk, rides, entertainment, affordable food, people watching, and free beaches. It's worth a summertime vacation in 2025.

As we wrote about earlier this week, they have some family-friendly movie nights this summer and plenty of other events.

Why Wildwood is a Top Affordable Beach Destination

The Jersey Shore has a wild reputation, but your time in Wildwood will only be as crazy as you make it. You could have a downright cozy time on this five-mile island, playing volleyball, creating sandcastles in the white sand, or simply taking a relaxing nap under your beach umbrella. On the bustling boardwalk, you’ll find carnival rides, live entertainment and affordable eats, all ideal for low-cost people-watching and fun. Bonus: Wildwood’s beaches are among the few in New Jersey that don’t require a beach tag.

We all know that some of the other Cape May County beach towns like Ocean City, Sea Isle, Avalon, Stone Harbor, and Cape May can be expensive, but there is still a good spot to check out in the area, in Wildwood.

Other Affordable East Coast Beach Towns to Consider

1. Virginia Beach, VA

2. Ocean City, MD

3. Wildwood, NJ

4. Wareham, MA

5. Rehoboth Beach, DE

Planning a day trip to Wildwood this summer? Let us know where to eat or what event you are checking out!