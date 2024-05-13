As we are counting down the days to Memorial Day Weekend and the start of the Summer Season in South Jersey, the Shore Towns are preparing for busy weekends with many people flooding in over the next few months.

One of the most popular Jersey Shore Towns every Summer Season is what locals refer to as The Wildwoods. Featuring the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk that extends 2.5 miles and four different municipalities, The Wildwoods has been named one of the Top Rated Family Vacation Towns in New Jersey.

The City of Wildwood has a variety of events scheduled for the month of May leading up to Memorial Day Weekend. Here is a breakdown of the upcoming events by weekend:

*Wildwood Events the Weekend of Saturday, May 11th

-The Spring Wildwood Kustom Hot Rod and Muscle Car Show starts Friday, May 10th and continues Saturday, May 11th. The free admission event will be on the Wildwood Boardwalk with the vehicles on display between 26th Street and Oak Avenue from 10 am to 3 pm each day. There will be an awards ceremony at Byrne Plaze for the top vehicles hosted at 5 pm.

-Speaking of Byrne Plaza, located at the corner of East Oak Avenue and Pacific Avenue, will be the location for the Wildwoods Spring Fling Festival. Starting at 11 am, there will be Craft and Food Vendors along with a Beer Garden and shopping on site until 7 pm. Plus there will be live entertainment from the Basic Cable MTV Tribute and 99 Reasons.

-The Wildwood Convention Center is hosting the Spirit Brands “North American Spirit Tournament” Cheer Competition. Starting at 9 am, the cheer competition will take over the convention center for hours of choreographed performances and the best teams will win awards given out by 5 pm.

-The Make America Great Again Rally will be hosted at the Lincoln Avenue Beach with entrance for attendees starting at 12 pm. The rally featuring former President Donald Trump is a free event but requires an online sign up for digital passes. For more information about this event, click here.

*Wildwood Events the Weekend of Saturday, May 18th

-The Fox Park Tennis Courts on Montgomery Avenue will host Priscilla’s Spring Swing Classic Pickleball Tournament starting at 10 am. Benefiting the Priscilla E. Frederick Foundation, participants in this 32 32-team pickleball Tournament will receive a Parking Pass for the event, a commemorative T-shirt, and a Ticket to Boujie Brunch at Copperdog.

-The Red Bull Beach Scramble features Professional and Amateur SxS racing on The Wildwood Beach. The race courses are located in between the Morey Piers with racers competing from 9 am to 5 pm and admission is free for spectators.

