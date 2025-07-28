There are great places to play mini golf up and down the Jersey Shore, but apparently, this one in Wildwood is the absolute best!

Locals and visitors love mini golf in the summertime; it’s a fun activity for all ages, with obstacles of all shapes and sizes to try and deter you as you make your way through the course.

There are plenty of challenging miniature golf courses on and off the boardwalks from Cape May up through Long Beach Island.

While there are several things we can do outside, mini-golf is one of our favorites. It's a great way to spend some time with the entire family, offering some fun competition with the loser buying ice cream for the group!

A Top 10 Ranking from Newsweek

According to Newsweek’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards, which ranked the 10 best mini golf and putt-putt spots, Wildwood has one of the very best courses in the county, with Starlux Mini Golf at 4800 Ocean Avenue in Wildwood coming in at No. 6 on the list.

“We’re thrilled to be named one of the best mini golf spots in the country by Newsweek. This award is a testament to the creativity, hard work, and passion our team brings into making the course fun and memorable,” explained Kyle Morey, Morey’s Piers & Resorts Marketing Director, via the town's website.

Why Starlux Mini Golf Stands Out

This classic spot has 27 themed holes, spread over 3 courses with an ocean theme, a beach theme, and a boardwalk theme! There is Wildwood memorabilia spread throughout the courses.

A Word from Morey’s Piers

Home to the largest artificial sand dune in the world, Starlux Mini Golf is located right next to the beach and has three separate nine-hole courses: the Boardwalk (which is actually elevated above the other courses!), the Ocean and the Beach. If you have little ones with you, nine holes may be plenty, but you can always add the other two paths if you're on a winning streak.

Have You Played Here Yet?

Have you ever been to the 'Starlux Mini Golf' in Wildwood for mini golf? What are your thoughts on Newsweek's pick? Let us know in the comments or the free mobile app!