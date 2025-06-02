We are always looking for places to take the dog for a walk.

Now that Memorial Day Weekend has passed, we are gearing up for full-on summer mode at the Jersey Shore. What that means is visiting the beach and boardwalks, checking out summer concerts, farmers markets, craft fairs, and more.

Sometimes, you just need to take a nice walk on the beach with your dog, and one South Jersey beach has gained some national recognition as one of the best dog-friendly spots in the nation.

HGTV listed Wildwood's Dog Park and Beach, located at 3000 Boardwalk, as one of the Top 16 spots in the country.

Your dog will get the zoomies when you visit New Jersey's Wildwood Dog Park and Beach on Glenwood Avenue in the city of Wildwood. During the year, the city hosts a Patriotic Pooch Parade, dock diving in a specialized, portable pool and other delightful doggie events. Leashed pups can swim or play on the beach from dawn to dusk daily. Leashes are optional in the fenced-in dog park, shown here. This block-and-a-half long area is open from 6 a.m. to dusk and has water stations and free plastic bags for scooping poop. Several area establishments welcome dogs, including the MudHen Brewing Company and PigDog Beach Bar. Tails wag when dogs spot the 25-foot-tall fire hydrant.

This isn't the first time that the Wildwood Dog Beach has gotten national recognition. The dog beach has an area for both small and large dogs, no registration is required, and the beach is free.

The block-and-a-half-long, 190-yard-wide area is open year-round from 6 a.m. until dusk.