Who Are The Highest Paid School Teachers In South Jersey?

Did you know that New Jersey residents pay the third-highest household expenses in America? So to have a certain quality of life, the people who live in New Jersey need to earn more income than many other states.

The good news for Teachers is that New Jersey is rated as one of the Best States for Teachers in America. NJ offers educators one of the Safest Education Environments in the United States, and 8th Grade Students in New Jersey average the highest NAEP reading scores in America (270.25).

The New Jersey Department of Education released the latest Taxpayers' Guide to Education Spending. This report breaks down how much Teachers in New Jersey are getting paid this year compared to previous years.

Who Are The Highest Paid Teachers In South Jersey?

Overall, the median salary for New Jersey Teachers during the 2023-24 Academic year was $81,927, an increase of 5.1% compared to the previous year ($77,943). There are 15 NJ School Districts where the Average Teacher Salary is over $100,000.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the Real Median Household Income in the US is $80,610 based on a report released in September 2024. That information shows that New Jersey Educators' Median Salary is on par with the US Average Household Income.

The latest data from the New Jersey Department of Education shows out of the 654 School Districts in the state, there are 10 South Jersey Schools whose Average Teacher Salaries are in the Top 50 in the state and 21 South Jersey Schools with Median Teacher Salaries inside the Top 100 in New Jersey.

These Are The Highest Paid Teachers In South Jersey (2024) The latest data released from the NJ Department of Education shows there are 21 South Jersey School Districts on the list of the Top 100 Highest Paid Teachers in New Jersey. Here are the Schools and Median Teacher Salaries (there are 654 School Districts in New Jersey) Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media