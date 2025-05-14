Best NJ Sandwich? Atlantic City is Home to the Best Sandwich in the State
Getting crowned the best of something in your state is a pretty big deal.
We know there are the best when it comes to subs in New Jersey; everyone seems to have their favorite sandwich shop in the area. People will argue over our superiors of who has the best, but it's known that if you're in New Jersey, you're getting a good sub.
People who grew up in Atlantic County have their favorite spot.
Other Top Sub Shops in Atlantic County
Dino’s in Margate
Sack O’ Subs in Ventnor
Ernest and Sons in Brigantine
Vic’s in Absecon
Pete’s in EHT
Sugar Hill in Mays Landing
In South Jersey, there’s no shortage of legendary sandwich shops—and no wrong answer.
And yes, one of those places has the best sandwich in the entire state.
But when it comes to the best sandwich in New Jersey, one spot stands out above the rest. Love Food came out with a list of The Best Sandwiches in Every State, and a legendary Atlantic City institution took the crown.
The winner was The White House in Atlantic City, and their sandwich that earned the title was their signature White House Special.
Krista/Flickr [CC BY 2.0][/caption]
Why the White House Sub Shop Took the Crown
The White House is located at 2301 Arctic Ave in Atlantic City and has a second location inside the Hard Rock Casino.
What’s in the White House Special?
Now what's on this White House Special? I'm glad you asked. The White House Special consists of salami, capocollo, provolone cheese, tomatoes, and onions, finished with an oil and chopped pepper dressing. This specific sandwich is known to be a crowd favorite for locals, visitors, and even famous people who have visited The White House.
Is it the best sandwich in the state? Maybe. But you can make an argument that there are plenty of options in this area for that crown.
Have you had one of their sandwiches before? What would you deem as the best sandwich in New Jersey?