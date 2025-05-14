Getting crowned the best of something in your state is a pretty big deal.

We know there are the best when it comes to subs in New Jersey; everyone seems to have their favorite sandwich shop in the area. People will argue over our superiors of who has the best, but it's known that if you're in New Jersey, you're getting a good sub.

People who grew up in Atlantic County have their favorite spot.

Other Top Sub Shops in Atlantic County

In South Jersey, there’s no shortage of legendary sandwich shops—and no wrong answer.

And yes, one of those places has the best sandwich in the entire state.

But when it comes to the best sandwich in New Jersey, one spot stands out above the rest. Love Food came out with a list of The Best Sandwiches in Every State, and a legendary Atlantic City institution took the crown.

The winner was The White House in Atlantic City, and their sandwich that earned the title was their signature White House Special.

A White House Special Sub which was named one of the best sandwiches in New jersey loading...

Krista/Flickr [CC BY 2.0][/caption]

Why the White House Sub Shop Took the Crown

Open since 1946, Atlantic City's White House Sub Shop has seen the likes of Frank Sinatra, Oprah Winfrey, and The Beatles enjoy its sandwiches. It's famous for its signature White House Special: an epic two-foot-long sub stuffed with deli meats such as salami and capocollo, provolone cheese, tomatoes, and onions, finished with an oil and chopped pepper dressing. If you're daunted by the size, don't worry – it's available in a half portion, too.

The White House is located at 2301 Arctic Ave in Atlantic City and has a second location inside the Hard Rock Casino.

What’s in the White House Special?

Now what's on this White House Special? I'm glad you asked. The White House Special consists of salami, capocollo, provolone cheese, tomatoes, and onions, finished with an oil and chopped pepper dressing. This specific sandwich is known to be a crowd favorite for locals, visitors, and even famous people who have visited The White House.

Is it the best sandwich in the state? Maybe. But you can make an argument that there are plenty of options in this area for that crown.

Have you had one of their sandwiches before? What would you deem as the best sandwich in New Jersey?