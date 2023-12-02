Which brands does New Jersey buy most during the holiday season?

Coke or Pepsi? iPhone or Android? What's your favorite pizza from the national pizza chains? Starbucks or Dunkin? McDonald's or Burger King?

Well, I have the answers to those questions and more, according to research from Shane Co., who used Google Trends data to see which brands are the most popular in each U.S. state.

Let's take a look at the results.

When it comes to New Jersey, we prefer Coke over Pepsi when it comes to soda.

For coffee, the Garden State likes Dunkin, one of just nine states (all located in the Northeast) to favor Dunkin coffee over Starbucks.

New Jersey likes Burger King over McDonald's for fast food and Domino's over Papa John's for pizza.

Let's look at the tech trends, when it comes to music, we like Spotify over Apple Music. When it comes to getting a ride it's Uber over Lyft. If you need to find a date, it's Bumble over Tinder.

When it came to which cell phone you rather have, in a bit of a surprise, 2 out of 3 people from New Jersey would take an Android over an iPhone.

So there you have it, those are the brands we here in New Jersey are more likely to buy these this holiday season.