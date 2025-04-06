The cheesesteak might be the area's favorite food, and there are endless places to get one.

I recently said and have said in the past that I will take the Atlantic City style sub roll over the more famous Philly style cheesesteak.

I recently ran a poll asking area cheesesteak fans their favorite Atlantic City style cheesesteak shop, with the White House coming out on top of some other area favorites like Dino's in Margate, Sack O's with multiple locations, and some offseason shops like Vic's in Absecon and Pete's in Egg Harbor Township.

My unscientific poll had almost 47% of the people picking the White House in Atlantic City as their favorite local shop, but NJ.com food writer Pete Genovese just published his annual rankings of the best cheesesteaks in the entire state of New Jersey, with some of the shops I listed above making the list.

Let's see what local shops (Atlantic and Cape May County) made this year's list of the 43 best cheesesteaks in New Jersey!

First up at No. 38 on the list is Pete's Subs in Egg Harbor Township

Several former employees of legendary White House Subs work at Pete’s, which opened Labor Day weekend, 2016.

I'm a big fan of Pete's, which is right around the corner from my house at 501 Zion Road. They have some great lineage, which includes many former White House workers crafting their sandwiches.

Coming in at No. 37 is Sack O Subs, which has multiple locations in the area, with the original shop in Ventnor.

Sack O’ Subs founder Anthony Sacco was one of the original owners of the White House Sub Shop in Atlantic City. The original Sack O’Subs opened in Ventnor in 1969; there are also locations in Egg Harbor Township, Absecon, Ocean City and Atlantic City.

I worked at the original Sack O' Subs in Ventnor, which now has a new building right next door at 5223 Ventnor Ave.

Over in Brigantine is Ernest and Sons, which came in at No. 34 on the list.

Ernest and Son was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2017, catapulting tiny Brigantine into the national spotlight. Ernest Storino opened the butcher shop in 1977; current owner Mel Cortellessa started working there when he was 13.

Ernest and Sons, located at 3305 West Brigantine Ave, was recently named the best sandwich shop in the state of New Jersey and now finds itself being named one of the best cheesesteaks in the state, and I can't disagree.

Moving up the list to No. 32, it's the White House in Atlantic City, which was voted tops on my unscientific list.

Love it or hate it, White House Sub Shop is an essential Jersey experience. Elvis, the Beatles, Lady Gaga, and thousands of other sub and cheesesteak-craving celebs have eaten here over the years; check out the photos on the wall. But make sure to take a ticket, at the back of the shop, first.

Tons of famous people have tried a White House sandwich, and this place helped create other shops like Sack O's and Pete's, to name a few. The White House has two locations at 2301 Arctic Ave and another one inside the Hard Rock Casino.

Down south in North Wildwood is Russo's Market, which came in at No. 32 on the list.

Russo’s, around for 40-plus years, is the go-to spot for towels, flip-flops, suntan lotion, sunglasses and other beach essentials. Oh, and killer sandwiches. Get a 22-inch cheesesteak if you haven’t eaten all summer. It’s cash only.

For 40 years, this place has been banging out some great sandwiches for locals and visitors in the Wildwoods at 901 Ocean Ave. I got to try one of these sandwiches a few months ago, and I will be back this summer for another one!

One of he most popular shops off the island is Sugar Hill in Mays Landing, which came in at No. 23.

Sugar Hill was one of ten finalists in our N.J.’s best sub/hoagie shop showdown, so you know they make super sandwiches. There are regular cheesesteaks on the menu, and then there is the Gut Buster (photo). Steak, onions, mushrooms, pepper shooters, pepperoni, mozzarella and hot pepper cheese add up to a dangerously delicious steak. Note on menu: We are not responsible if your heart stops!

Located at 5445 Somers Point Rd, this is one of those old-time sandwich shops. I finally had my first cheesesteak from there a few years back after many listener recommendations, and it has become one of my favorites.

Moving to No. 11 on the list, we head over to Atlantic City, where Tony Baloney's puts out some unique cheesesteak offerings.

>No one pushes the cheesesteak envelope quite like Tony Boloney’s. Purists will recoil in horror at the genre-bending steaks at this pizzeria/sandwich shop, but purists miss all the fun in life anyway.

This is one of the unique spots in the area. If you haven't tried a cheesesteak from here, you are missing out. Located at 300 Oriental Ave, stop by and pick up the Cheesesteak Ole and thank me later.

I'm going to throw some that should be on the list that didn't make it.

Dino's in Margate. If you are putting White House, Sack O's, and Pete's on the list, Dino's is right up there with those shops.

Vic's Subs in Absecon. See above. Another sandwich shop that makes its cheesesteak with an Atlantic City-style roll. I've been here plenty of times and never left disappointed.

There ya have it, what do you think of the best cheesesteaks in the area? Who did they miss?

