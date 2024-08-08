Here are the 3 most welcoming towns in New Jersey

If you were thinking of moving to a new spot in New Jersey, what are the most welcoming towns in the state?

There are plenty of reasons people choose a town when considering a move, but how welcoming the locals are should be at the top of the list.

Many places get very territorial about their town, and aren't always welcoming to outsiders.

So if you were thinking of a move, these three New Jersey cities made a recent list of the most welcoming towns in the United States.

New Jersey's most welcoming towns

A survey from ElectricityPrices.com, an energy bill comparison company, asked 3,700 travelers to reveal the most welcoming destinations in the United States for out-of-towners, coming up with a list of the top 150 most welcoming towns.

The highest-ranking town in New Jersey is Clinton at No. 7. Clinton is located just over two hours from the Atlantic City area. In Hunterdon County. Clinton is known for its two mills, and is considered one of the best places to live in New Jersey.

Cape May checks in at No. 72, with its grand Victorian houses, shopping and beautiful beaches as notable features. It's a popular spot and has become a year-round destination for both locals and tourists.

The final New Jersey destination is Lambertville, which was ranked No. 104 on the list. Lambertville is also located in Hunterdon County, buy is just under two hours from the Atlantic City area. It is known for its dining scene and shopping.