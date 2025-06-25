What Happened in the Wawa Parking Lot?

A 36-year-old Egg Harbor City woman has been charged with stabbing a man several times in a Wawa parking lot on the 400 block of Route 73 in Berlin around 2:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Victim in Critical Condition

Police were called to the scene and saw an unidentified 35-year-old victim, also said to be from Egg Harbor City. He was transported by helicopter to Cooper Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

"The victim and suspect appear to have been acquainted. There is no threat to the community at this time," said the Camden County Prosecutor's Office in a news release.

Who Is the Suspect?

Kelli Feester, 36, of Egg Harbor City, was found in her car and arrested near the Wawa location, and she knew the victim, per investigators. She is being charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon

She is currently being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Authorities Asking Public for Tips

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-8432.